By Kouthar Sambo

The National Freedom Party (NFP) will introduce a draft resolution to downgrade South Africa’s embassy in Israel in Parliament on March 2nd, 2023.

This resolution is a direct reaction to Israel’s inhumane and oppressive treatment of Palestinians by the state of Israel. Torture, Apartheid, and other institutionalized forms of discrimination against people of color cannot be overlooked any longer. It is time for South Africa to speak up and make it plain to the rest of the world that we will not stand by while such gross violations of human rights continue.

Furthermore, Ahmed Munzoor Shaik Emam, leader of the NFP in parliament, stated, “As a country that has experienced the devastating effects of Apartheid, we cannot turn a blind eye to the gross human rights violations being committed against Palestinians. It is imperative for South Africa to take a stand and speak out against these atrocities. We therefore, call upon all political parties to support this resolution to downgrade South Africa’s embassy in Israel.”

Photo: Pixabay