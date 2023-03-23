Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

DA to return to drawing board after Phala Phala motion defeat

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will soon return to the drawing board after its proposed motion to establish an Ad Hoc Committee to investigate the Phala Phala saga was defeated.

On Wednesday, Members of Parliament voted against the DA’s motion.

The saga, which relates to a burglary that happened at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo in 2020, has stimulated robust public debate.

DA Chief Whip Siviwe Gwarube says they are exploring other options of dealing with the saga.

“We have to look at whether or not there are any other legal recourses that would enable us to essentially bring the matter back. We are of the view that we can’t simply sweep this matter under the carpet.”

“That would be setting an incredibly bad precedent about a head of state that was investigated by an independent panel that Parliament had commissioned at a great public cost. Essentially, it is abdicating duty for Members of Parliament to have voted in this way,” adds Gwarube.

Source: SABC News


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.