COSATU calls on South African government to cut ties with Israel

By Kouthar Sambo
The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) says that they stand in firm solidarity with the Palestinian struggle as they will be joining the march commemorating Nakba day, which is set to take place on Monday, 15 May. The march will start at 10:00 am from Hanover Street in the City Bowl.
COSATU Provincial secretary in the Western Cape, Malvern de Bruyn urges the South African government to cut ties with Israel and calls upon everyone to join in on the solidarity for Palestine.
“Millions of Palestinians have been scattered across the world and have been prevented from returning to their lands and home. We are demanding that the American and the Western world take immediate action in support of the Palestinian people and to hold Israel accountable for its crimes against humanity,” said de Bruyn.
Furthermore, Palestinian supporters will be taking to the streets tomorrow, in commemoration of Nakba Day- which is the forced expulsion and displacement of Palestinians. Protesters will start at the Castle of Good Hope from 13:30 to 16:30.
Provincial secretary for the General Industries workers Union of South Africa, Abedah Adams, says that after more than 75 years, Palestinians are still suffering under the cruel conditions of Israeli Apartheid.
“The Nakba is the ongoing catastrophe of the Palestinians which they face at the hands of Zionists for their settled colonial project. The ongoing Nakba is a serious indictment for all of us who fight for justice. Condemnation of Apartheid Israel is not enough. We need to hold them accountable for its war crimes and crimes against humanity through boycotts, divestments, and sanctions,” Adams reiterated.
Photo: VOCfm