South Africa’s most prominent pro-Palestinian activist, the late Moulana Ihsaan Hendricks, will be honoured at the 9th annual Cape Town Walk for Freedom, set to take place at Greenpoint Stadium on Sunday October 21st. The popular event was initiated by the Al Quds Foundation to bring families together for a day of outdoor fun with a purpose – to raise awareness and educate the public on the Palestinian issue.

The walk starts at Greenpoint Track at 8am and honours the great leader, known as Shaykhul Aqsa, a man who gave his heart and soul in the fight for a liberated and free Palestine. The walk will also commemorate Palestinian activist, Dr Ebrahim Akoojee.

Event coordinator, Nazeem Hendricks said the event is set to include a fun walk, mini-soccer, mini-rugby and drill squad performances as well as jumping castles, face painting, children live art display, amongst others.

Registration is R10 per person with a variety of food and beverages on sale. All proceeds are in aid of Al-Quds Foundation Projects.

Venue: Greenpoint Track

Date: Sunday 21 October 2018

Time: 8am – 2pm

Registration: R10

Registration points include:

Trading hours

• Mitchell’s Plain – All Gafeesas Fisheries branches

• Bo-Kaap – Schotcheskloof Primary School and Boorhaanol Islam

• Surrey Estate – Darul Islam Hafith School

• Ottery – Masjidul Fath, Ottery Islamic Society

After Hours

• Surrey Estate – 122A Sirius Road

• Woodstock – 100 Victoria Road

Main Registration

Venue: Palestine Museum, 28 Sir Lowry Road, Cape Town

Date: Saturday, 20th October 2018

Time: 10am to 2pm

You may contact Sister Khursheed on 079 739 4654 and Brother Arshad at 083 338 1351

The event is endorsed by the Muslim Judicial Council (SA), Al-Quds Foundation (SA), Youth for Al-Quds (SA), Melomed Private Hospital and the Palestine Solidarity Alliance.

