9yo girl tossed into the air by giant buffalo in Yellowstone Park (DISTURBING VIDEO)

Visitors to Yellowstone National Park are advised to stay at least 25 yards (23 meters) away from all large animals grazing in the nature reserve. Yet on Monday, a group of roughly 50 spectators disregarded the warning when they saw a buffalo grazing just off the Observation Point Trail in the Old Faithful Geyser area.
Excited to see the animal up close, they encroached on the bison, coming within 5 feet (1.5 meters) when it suddenly charged the crowd. Video recorded at the scene showed the animal running after a number of people on the trail, before catching up with a nine-year-old Floridian girl and tossing her several feet into the air.
Despite the horrific attack, the girl suffered no serious injuries after encountering the wrath of the 900-kg (2,000-pound) animal. She was treated by the Yellowstone medical team and briefly taken to the Old Faithful Clinic.
