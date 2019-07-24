9yo girl tossed into the air by giant buffalo in Yellowstone Park (DISTURBING VIDEO)

A nine-year-old girl has miraculously survived a potentially deadly encounter with a bison in Yellowstone National Park after being attacked and tossed into the air by the wild animal.

Visitors to Yellowstone National Park are advised to stay at least 25 yards (23 meters) away from all large animals grazing in the nature reserve. Yet on Monday, a group of roughly 50 spectators disregarded the warning when they saw a buffalo grazing just off the Observation Point Trail in the Old Faithful Geyser area.