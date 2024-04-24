A 10km race will be underway, marking Freedom Day

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Dozens of runners will convene to fulfill one common goal in the name of fitness to commemorate Freedom Day on 27 April. Fitness enthusiasts and runners will be engaging in a 10 km race set to take place at 7:15 am at Langa Sports Stadium in Bitterhout Street.

Speaking across the VOC airwaves, race pacesetter Youssef Kanouni said the 27 April 1994 is “very symbolic” to the race.

“This is when all South Africans head into the voting polls to vote for freedom, and now we are at three decades of a united South Africa where we are now one race, one nation (rainbow nation),” remarked Kanouni. “The race takes place in Langa, and there is some history in the area as many activists and comrades come out of the township and they fought for freedom from the evil Apartheid regime,” explained Kanouni.

Kanouni further shared his experience of running the same race in the past, where he said it was lovely to see various communities, regardless of ethnicity, coming together for a common purpose, being fitness.

“This weekend’s race is important to many South Africans because 27 April is a date marking the turning point of this country in every citizen’s life,” stressed Kanouni.

Photo: VOCfm