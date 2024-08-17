Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

A 17-year-old suspect was arrested on charges of murder following an extensive investigation into the discovery of the body of a 16-year-old learner, Deveney Nel, from the premises of a school in Caledon a week ago.

Nel was reported missing after failing to return from school, which led to the launch of the search.

“The suspect is expected to appear in the Caledon Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 19 August (2024),” said Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

Additionally, Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile applauded the team on the breakthrough as the fight against crime intensifies.

“We will spare no resources in getting to the perpetrators of crime. Gender-based violence and femicide are a priority for the South African Police Service. Hence we welcome this arrest,” added Lt General Patekile.

Meanwhile, Minister of education David Maynier says the matter is devastating, deeming as a “great blow to the school community.”

“We again ask that the media and public give the family, school and community the privacy to grieve this terrible loss. Our department will continue to provide additional support to the school in the coming week,” appealed Maynier.

Furthermore, Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety Anroux Marais says she welcomes the arrest.

“We request the community to allow the court case to take its course so that justice can be done. Anyone with additional information should contact the police urgently,” added Marais.

Photo: VOCfm [stock file]

