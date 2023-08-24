A 21-year-old woman was murdered yesterday in the Bonteheuwel, Cape Town

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

As we approach the end of Women’s Month in a country with a high rate of femicide, another woman was murdered on Wednesday in the Bonteheuwel area in Cape Town. The corpse of the 21-year-old Jaden Adams was found between the Metropolitan Sports Field and a school.

“Bishop Lavis police are investigating a murder case following the body of a female found with multiple stab wounds to the neck and hands yesterday in a passage between the Metropolitan sports field and a primary school, Bonteheuwel. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation,” confirmed SAPS.

Police have further urged the public to come forward with any information about this incident to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Chairperson of Bishop Lavis and Bonteheuwel Community Police Forum (CPF) Graham Lindhorst said he cannot conclude at this stage that it is exclusively not gang-related though the indications are as such that it is not gang-related.

“We are very saddened by what has happened, and we want to send our condolences to the family. From the CPF view, Bonteheuwel has seen an escalation in murders as murder rates have increased over the past two to three months. I know South African Police Services (SAPS) is dealing with the crime in that area. We call on SAPS to be more visible and let them know we are tired of crime in that area,” added Lindhorst.

Source: Pixabay