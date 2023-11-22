A Cape Town police officer arrested on charges of corruption

Share this article

A police officer has been arrested in Cape Town on a charge of corruption and for allegedly helping a suspect escape from custody. The 26-year-old Constable is attached to Belhar SAPS.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi says a suspect was arrested on a charge of fraud and while in detention, the suspect was allegedly approached by the officer, who requested him to pay R1 000 to help him escape.

Swartbooi says the suspect escaped but has since been re-arrested.

“After thorough investigation, the case docket was submitted to the Department of Public Prosecution, upon which a warrant of arrest was issued and duly executed on Monday, 20 November 2023. The SAPS member is scheduled to make his court appearance in the Bellville Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 22 November 2023 on a charge of corruption and aiding and abetting in escape from lawful custody,” says Swartbooi.

Source: SABC News