A case of assault is being investigated after a protester was assaulted by a marathon runner this morning

By Kouthar Sambo

Following a protest hosted by the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign (PSC) this morning, an alleged case of assault is being investigated.

This comes after a woman, Anthea Houston, who engaged in the protest peacefully, held up a Palestinian banner when a marathon runner passed by and shoved her out of the way, causing her head to knock to the ground.

“We are shocked at the incident, which took place during the Cape Town marathon today. Standing in solidarity with the people of Palestine, my mother was violently assaulted by the runner passing by,” said Pandy. “The South African Police Service (SAPS) had to be pressured into responding, and the runner even had time to continue the marathon and change his race number,” expressed an irate Pandy.

We live in a city where we have the right to protest and express diverse opinions, said Pandy.

“Bullies and men who hit women are not welcome in our city,” asserted Pandy.

The woman is currently in hospital, seeking medical treatment.

“My mother sustained a head injury and is still admitted to hospital. We are waiting for the results of the CT scan. She will be kept under 24-hour observation,” Pandy told VOC News.

Furthermore, PSC’s Usuf Chikte said the Campaign has been made aware of an incident and is in communication with the family of the person involved.

“We are gathering all the information and evidence to ensure that justice is being served,” assured Chikte.

Photo: VOCfm