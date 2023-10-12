Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

A case of double murder is under investigation following a fatal shooting incident in Langa on Wednesday.

Speaking to VOC news, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said reports revealed that the victims were escorting a Toyota Hilux delivery vehicle when unknown suspects tried to rob the vehicle.

“They intervened, and the suspects started to shoot at them. The victims were shot multiple times. The passenger died on the scene while the driver succumbed to the wound sustained at a nearby hospital,” added SAPS.

Langa Community Police Forum Justin Khumble told VOC news that the delivery vehicle was about to be robbed but was interrupted by the security, who was escorting the victims.

“The security was shot at, and there was one firearm that was confiscated, which was not a real firearm but a gas pistol,” confirmed Khumble. “The courier company, which is unknown at this point, was waiting for the client to meet them. They had two clients, and they had met with the one already when the second client was on their way to meet them when the incident happened,” reiterated Khumble.

