A CPF on police officers are dropping out: “Communities must work together to support the SAPS”

By Kouthar Sambo

The official statistics on the police force indicate that the number of active South African Police Service (SAPS) members has dropped from 193,297 in 2011 to around 180,000 in 2023.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Tuesday, the national Community Police Forum (CPF) Fransina Lukas explained how this impacts the community.

“It is a concern to us that we losing the police officers the way we do. It can be attributed to natural attrition, people resigning, retirement/early retirement, or for greener pastures,” outlined Lukas.

*Feel free to listen further to this as Lukas delves into a discussion on this matter

Photo: VOCfm [stock file] https://www.vocfm.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/FRANSINA-AUDIO-.mp3