A decomposing body found stuffed inside a maize meal bag in Mpumulanga

Mpumalanga police say a resident has discovered the decomposed body of a toddler stuffed inside a maize meal bag near a chicken farm in Chweni near KaBokweni.

The resident made the grisly discovery on Friday after inspecting a bag that was being dragged by a dog.

In a separate incident, a woodcutter found a decomposing body in a sack near Injaka Dam in Bushbuckridge on Friday as well.

Police have since called on members of the public who have missing relatives to come forward.

Provincial police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala says they have opened inquest dockets.

Source: SABC News