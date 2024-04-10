A digital game-based learning platform Minecraft Education helps learners to improve their skills in coding and robotics

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

A new study at Stellenbosch University, the digital game-based learning platform Minecraft Education helps learners to improve their skills in coding and robotics, which will stand them in good stead when they enter the workplace of the future.

Speaking on VOC’s In Conversation show on Tuesday, the head of innovation at an independent high school in Cape Town, Michael Voster, said the focus of his study is based on how to enhance learning engagement during coding robotics lessons, particularly within the Grade seven context.

“I explored the digital game-based tool to mind craft education. In one of my previous modules, I looked at how mind craft can help pupils acquire a second language, as I am also a language teacher,” explained Voster. “The mind craft agents describe it as a robot entity within mind craft that you can code through block code Python or JavaScript. I think this is a great way to combine digital games since the kids are already familiar with coding and robotics as a new subject in South African schools,” detailed Voster.

According to Voster, Minecraft is considered a “sandbox” game, which means you have complete control over how you transform the virtual 3D environment in Minecraft.

“It is also known as the digital leggo, so all the blocks that you get within Minecraft are blocks you put together, and you’ve got a tremendous amount of resources to your availability. You can either head into a creative mode where you have all the access, or you can go into survival mode where you have to mine resources,” explained Voster.

Voster added that what makes the game attractive to learners is the fact learners have total creative freedom within the game, allowing them to build to their wildest imagination.

Photo: @Minecraft/X