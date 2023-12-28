A fire rips through an elderly woman’s backyard in Delft

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

A fire ripped through an elderly woman’s backyard at 5 Rosendal Weg, Delft, last night. The 61-year-old woman, Sariefa Boltney, who was overwhelmed with emotion, was not in the position to speak to VOC News.

The eldest daughter of the woman, Razaan Boltney, said that the fire started at the back of her mother’s yard.

“We are unsure how it started, and by the time we went to the back, it had spread, and my brother’s place was burning as well. We tried using water and sand to tame the fire, but the flames kept rising as we fetched the water and sand,” explained Boltney.

It is believed that Boltney, along with her two siblings, are living in three Wendy Houses in their mother’s backyard.

“Everything has been affected by the fire, and we have not received any help so far. However, the Fire and Rescue Services speculated that the fire may have been caused by an electric fault,” said Boltney.

“An incident of a structural fire was reported just after midnight. One formal and two informal structures were destroyed. No injuries were reported and a total of 16 persons were displaced,” Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse told VOC News. https://www.vocfm.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/WhatsApp-Video-2023-12-28-at-3.34.26-PM-1.mp4

Meanwhile, the Director at Poorman’s Friend, Nariman Jones, who runs a soup kitchen in the community, said that the families were left with nothing after the fire and that these families come to her kitchen for food every day.

“There is no bed, no roof, no clothing, nothing. They were left only with the clothes they had on. One of the family members is wheelchair-bound, so I ask that you assist the families, as we require materials to rebuild their Wendy Houses,” appealed Jones.

Furthermore, the City of Cape Town told VOC News that they are unable to assist persons who do not reside in the City.

“Records show that the address where this fire occurred is private property. Unfortunately, the City is unable to assist in such instances as its disaster relief mandate is limited to persons living in City rental properties or on City land,” clarified the City of Cape Town.

Those who wish to contribute generously may do so by contacting Razaan Boltney on 065 901 7292.

Video and photo: Supplied