A fire rips through Hillview informal settlement on Christmas Eve into Christmas morning

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Dozens of residents have been left displaced, following a fire that ripped through Hillview informal settlement on Sunday.

Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast show on Tuesday morning, the local Imam at Masjidul Umr in Seawinds, Moulana Magmood Abrahams, enlightened listeners about the current situation and the needs of the Seawinds residents.

“The first fire started on Saturday night, and we do not know the cause of the fire, but seven structures were burned down, and we were still recovering from that incident. The next day, the second fire occurred, and apparently, one of the settlers in the informal settlement was burning copper,” explained Abrahams. “The winds were very strong, which spread the fire further and caused damage to a total of 141 structures and shacks,” added Abrahams.

Abrahams said he was disappointed in the City’s response since they will not be providing any building materials.

“The City said they will help us and send Solid Waste Management to remove the rubble and sort out the electricity and water to reconnect it. They stressed that they could not provide building materials or a starter kit to rebuild after the fire destroyed their structures,” reiterated Abrahams.

Furthermore, the Disaster Risk Management Centre (DRMC) spokesperson, Charlotte Powell, told VOC News that it has been coordinating and making assessments following the three informal settlement fires.

“In Seawinds, 135 structures were destroyed; 60 structures in Jim Se Bos, and in Wallacedene, and 45 structures were destroyed. A total of 900 persons have been affected. Our NGO partners, Gift of the Givers and Islamic Relief SA, will provide mattresses, hot meals, blankets, baby care packs, clothing, and toiletry packs,” stressed Powell. “Officials from the Electricity Department, Informal Settlements Management, Water and Sanitation, and Solid Waste Management have been conducting onsite assessments to assess the extent of infrastructure damage caused by the fires,” said Powell.

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town added that their ability to use grant funding for emergency shelter kits ended in 2021 when funding stopped.

“The national government change of centralising funding in the Ministry came into effect on 31 March 2023. It means the national government decides where to provide relief and how, if any. The City of Cape Town has engaged the National Human Settlement Department over the funding required to issue emergency kits.”

The City still has an inter-departmental response to disasters, explained the City, including fire or flood response teams, clearing the site of debris, reconnecting services, verification and counting of affected people, and enabling soft relief.

“However, the provision of the unique emergency building kits that the City could help provide within 24 to 48 hours, depending on the circumstances, is no longer possible to provide. It is one of the single biggest interventions to reduce further fire risk, reorganise a settlement to create emergency and service access,” explained the City. “We call on the national government to decentralise disaster funding to competent well-run municipalities so that we can do what is needed to provide relief, and in the City’s case to provide shelter material, in the shortest possible time, without delay to help our residents,” appealed the City.

Those who wish to generously contribute may do so via the following banking details:

Hillview Islamic Society

Acc nr 9288037402

ABSA Savings Club account

For more information, feel free to contact Moulana Mahmood on 0780286144, or Boeta Rashaad Abrahams on 0681218825.

Photo and Video: VOCfm