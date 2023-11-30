Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

A Hamas delegation headed by Hamas official Dr Basem Naim is underway in Cape Town. This comes as South Africans partook in the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People on Wednesday.

“Naim said that Gaza has endured a massive humanitarian crisis due to the Israeli occupation’s ongoing offensive, confirming that the Palestinian people have the right to resist the Zionist aggression,” expressed the Resistance Movement in a statement.

According to Hamas, Naim also emphasized that the Palestinians enjoy the full right to liberation, independence, and self-determination.

He further appealed that the Israeli occupation leaders be held accountable for their atrocities against the Palestinian people.

“He also called on the free peoples of the world, especially South Africans, to participate in mass demonstrations to show solidarity with the Palestinian people and isolate the Israeli occupation,” added Hamas.

Furthermore, the movement declared that the humanitarian pause in aggression in the Gaza Strip has been extended to an additional day (Thursday).

Photo: Hamas Online