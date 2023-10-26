Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

A Hanover Park family fears for their life after surviving a petrol bomb attack, which is assumed to be a death threat.

This comes after Hanover Park resident Jasmien Daniels, 53, filed a charge with the South African Police (SAPS) against an alleged gang boss.

“My husband and I were at the mall when this gangster approached us and attempted to hit my husband with a crutch. He then took out his knife, and that is when I jumped in front of my husband, even though I was scared,” said Daniels.

She screamed for securities, explained Daniels, but nobody came to their aid.

“I then waited for them to leave, because I feared they would shoot us. The threats started to increase since I made a case at the police. I also went to the police to ask for witness protection but they said they cannot do so and that they can only patrol at my home,” added Daniels.

Daniels further added that she observed strangers hovering around her home but she did not pay much attention to it.

“Two days after I made the case, the gang boss sent two of his friends to ask me if I would consider withdrawing the case. They also mentioned the shooting of the woman which took place at Wynberg Magistrates Court, and I asked if that would happen to me. They then said no, but those things happen,” said Daniels.

According to Daniels, the allies of the gang boss paid her visit three times but this time, they “went too far” by launching petrol bombs on her home.

“My grandchild saw them in the yard and informed me about the people in my backyard. I did not want to go outside because I feared they could have a gun but I shouted through the window, telling them to leave when I saw them jump my wall,” explained Daniels.

I immediately went to Philippi SAPS to report it, added Daniels, and when I returned, my neighbour informed me that my home was on fire.

“When I got back home, my house was burned out while my grandchildren two years old were trapped inside the house with my daughter. My daughter’s arm was cut because she was forced to break the window so the children could breathe,” reiterated Daniels.

Currently, Daniels is not residing at her residence in Hanover Park as she and her family fear for their life.

Speaking to VOC News, Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen said that he has engaged SAPS on the matter.

“The investigation is ongoing and they have advised me that they are engaging the prosecutor in this matter,” confirmed Allan.

We have implemented our Western Cape Safety Plan, explained Allan, and part of that plan is the law enforcement component.

“We have deployed over 1 300 Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officers to work with the SAPS to strengthen the hand of SAPS, ensuring that communities are safer,” assured Allan.

Allan further added that the “Safer Festive Season” approach is underway, which, according to Allan, is a “high density” approach.

“This means there is visibility in our priority areas but also where tourists and locals will be visiting during November, and December, leading into our festive season,” concluded Allan.

This is still a developing story *

Photo: Supplied