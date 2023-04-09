A high govt delegation to depart for Tanzania to bring back Bester, Magudumana

Share this article

A high level government delegation will depart from South Africa today for Tanzania to bring back rapist and murderer Thabo Bester, his girlfriend, Nandipha Magudumana and a Mozambican national to serve their sentences.

The Mozambican has been named as Zacharia Alberto. The three were arrested in Tanzania on Friday night.

Bester and Magudumana have been on the run since his escape became public last month. It had been believed he had died in a fire, at the Mangaung prison in Bloemfontein, but he had escaped in May last year. Justice Minister, Ronald Lamola told a media conference yesterday that they have great support from Tanzania.

“I had a discussion with the Justice Minister in Tanzania who has confirmed to us their willingness to help us in the process to bring them to SA as soon as possible. A delegation from SA, comprising of senior officials from police, justice and correctional services will depart of Tanzania tomorrow (Sunday). We are confident that we will receive maximum co-operation from our sister nation to bring these fugitives to justice and to serve their sentence, particularly, Mr Bester.”

Meanwhile, the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union, Popcru, has welcomed the re-arrest of escaped fugitive Thabo Bester in Tanzania, saying that it will bring relief to his victims. Richard Mamabolo the Popcru spokesperson explains:

“Yes we do welcome the re-arrest, I think it also brings about some form or relief for the victims- because I think it has been long overdue that for almost a year now- they had not been aware about his whereabouts. In fact- for most of us, we had thought that he was under incarceration- so this is a huge relief. I think moving from now onwards- the main that we think should happen is to obviously do a little bit of introspection- especially on the part of the department of correctional services, and the contracts that they have with these two private prisons in the country.”

Source: SABC News