Kensington man to appear for murder of a motorcyclist

A Kensington man is expected to appear in court on Monday, in connection with the murder of a motorcyclist.

It is understood that shortly before peak time on Friday afternoon, 45- year-old Zelda van Niekerk, pulled off on the side of the N1 road, near Century City with her motorcycle. She was then robbed of her belongings and shot in the stomach. She later died in hospital.

The metro police’s Ruth Solomons, said a community tip-off led city officers to a house in Kensington, where they arrested a 33 year old male the suspect on Friday night.

The suspect was found in possession of a fully loaded 38 chrome special revolver on top of a wardrobe, 10 live rounds of ammunition as well as different bank cards and a drivers licence in a dust bin.

It was later found that the cards belonged to van Niekerk.

The suspect was charged with possession of an illegal firearm, suspected stolen property, illegal possession of ammunition and is also suspected of murder pending the outcome of a ballistics test of the firearm, which will be conducted by the South African Police Service. He was detained at Maitland SAPS.

On Sunday, approximately 80 bikers gathered at the Maitland police station to protest for no bail for the suspect.

Police are still searching for the other two suspects

