a Legal expert on Chidimma Adetshina’s indentity case: “She may stripped of her citizenship”

By Kouthar Sambo

The Department of Home Affairs and the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (the Hawks) discovered that the mother of Chidimma Adetshina may have allegedly assumed the identity of a Tshwane woman born in 1982.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive on Wednesday, a legal expert at Scalabrini Centre James Chapman, said it is too early to tell what the ultimate outcome of the application would be.

“The situation may turn out that the birth certificate of which her citizenship is based, was not correct in law, because it was obtained by fraudulent means, and in this case, she may stripped of her citizenship,” predicted Chapman.

Photo: Chidimma Adetshina/X

