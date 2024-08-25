A local source in Palestine: “There is no safe space”

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

“There is no safe space because the Israeli occupation forces bomb the Palestinians’ tents while they are inside during the night. Not even the dead can rest in peace because the Israeli occupation forces destroy their graves as well.”

This is according to a local Palestinian activist, Rafat Jawaad, who told VOC News his camp, Maghazi refugee camp, is currently under attack and that the occupation has already issued orders for Palestinians to flee.

An account from a local source

He described the horrendous conditions Palestinians endure as Israeli warplanes cover the Gaza Strip with drones and missiles.

“We have nowhere to flee to because nowhere is safe. Palestinians’ tents are surrounded by artillery and war tanks, and they are being destroyed while they are asleep inside the tent.” “There is a severe lack of water, and diseases like Polio are spreading due to a lack of hygienic items, supplies, and vaccines. Hospitals have been deprived of using vaccines against the Polio disease,” detailed Jawwad.

Furthermore, he urged that countries across the globe continue to raise their voice, demand a vaccine, and advocate for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“We urge people to continue demanding to open the borders for the necessary aid, deliver a vaccine for the Polio disease, make clean water accessible to Gazans, and most importantly, a ceasefire,” appealed Jawwad.

Hamas condemns the ongoing attacks leveled against Palestinians

“The Israeli occupation forces continue to issue displacement and eviction warnings to citizens in the areas of the central governorate, especially in the Maghazi refugee camp, the village of Al Musaddar, and large areas of Deir al-Balah city,” expressed the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

The resistance further noted the constant bombing and intimidation tactics employed by Israel, deeming it part of the “extremist Zionist government seeking to deepen the suffering of Palestinians.”

What the occupation claims about the existence of safe areas in the Gaza Strip is a complete lie and deception, asserted Hamas, as the facts confirm that thousands of our people in this ongoing genocide have been martyred in shelters and displacement centers.

“This genocide requires the international community, the United Nations (UN), and its institutions to work hard to protect innocent civilians in the Gaza Strip and to hold the Zionist war criminals accountable for their flagrant violations of international and humanitarian law against them,” stressed the resistance.

