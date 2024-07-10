Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

A Mosque in Durban alleged an attempted terrorist attack on Monday. This comes after the South African Police Service (SAPS) bomb disposal unit confirmed there was an attempt to plant and detonate a significant amount of explosive material.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Tuesday, the Trustee of Durban North Masjid, Mr Yusuf Desai, said the matter is of “huge concern” due to the calculating nature attached to the situation.

“Why would somebody take the time to assort 40 meters of wiring, knowing full well this is a public space unless the perpetrator wants to do real damage,” remarked Desai. “We therefore concur that this is a terrorist/Islamaphobic attack.”

According to Desai, the Durban North area is predominantly white, though, he grapples to understand why someone would go out of their way to impose such danger on a Mosque that has added community value.

“The perpetrator is unaware of the contributions that the Mosque has made to the community. For instance, when looting took place, the Mosque was used as a security center to protect people, both Muslim or non-Muslim., to the point where they were chuffed how they were treated,” stressed Desai. “We find it strange because we have a cordial relationship with the community at large. The community themselves are perplexed because they are calling in to apologize about what happened.”

Authorities are currently reviewing footage from the Mosque and security company cameras, said Desai, and the Mosque now has heightened security measures.

“We are urging anyone with information on or motives behind the bombing attempt, or who may have been in the vicinity during the incident, to contact law enforcement or the Mosque directly. Efforts to apprehend those responsible will be relentless and thorough,” asserted Desai.

VOC News attempted to reach out to SAPS in Durban North for comment but received no response.

*This is still a developing story

Photo: Supplied