A mother and child killed in a fire in Cape Town

A woman and her child have died after a structure caught alight at Kensington in Cape Town.

Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says the victims were trapped inside the structure when the fire broke out. He says three other people were also left homeless.

Carelse says the cause of the blaze is unclear at this stage.

“Crews from Epping, Brooklyn and Milnerton were on scene and found the bodies of the 32-year-old mother and the 16-month-old baby boy, who had succumbed to fatal burn wounds. By 04:30, Firefighters had managed to extinguish the blaze that destroyed the structure and left three persons displaced. The cause of the fire is unknown and the scene was handed over to the South African Police Service.”

Last month, three children died in a fire in Khayelitsha on the Cape Flats where emergency crews from four nearby fire stations responded to the scene when a structure in the Endlovini informal settlement was gutted and left 14 persons displaced.

Source: SABC News