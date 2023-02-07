A new earthquake strikes southeast Turkey

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Southeast Turkey has experienced a new earthquake, according to the United States Geological Service (USGS) and Turkey’s AFAP emergency organization.

The quake, according to Turkish officials, had a magnitude of 7.6. The village of Ekinozu in the Kahramanmaras, where the 7.8 earthquake struck hours earlier, is four kilometers (2.5 miles) south-southeast of where the 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck at 24 minutes pass one pm, according to the USGS.

During the most recent earthquake, a building in the town of Malatya collapsed as it was being shown live by local media.

However, Gift of the Givers responded with international assistance, rapidly evacuated the children from our Bayt Kareem Child Care Centre in Gaziantep, Turkey, while in Darkoush, Syria. The medical teams were also on full alert, and medical supplies, equipment, consumables, tents, blankets, food and other humanitarian aid will be purchased in Turkey.

Photo: Pixabay