A New Year’s gift for South Africans awaits at the petrol pumps

Share this article

















Motorists will have more than the new year to celebrate in 2020. The price of all grades of petrol will drop on the 1st of January 2020. This will be good news for those traveling back from the long holidays.

However, the price of diesel is set to rise by nine cents. Illuminating paraffin will increase by 5 cents per litre.

In a statement released last week, the Department of Energy cited the steady Rand as one of the reasons for the petrol price drop.

South Africa’s fuel prices are adjusted on a monthly basis and informed by current international and local factors.

The Department of Energy announced that the fuel decrease was due to increases in international Brent crude oil- but the Rand had appreciated against the dollar in r the month of December.

Share this article

















Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments