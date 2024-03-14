A Palestinian during the month of Ramadaan: “There is no freedom of worship and movement”

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Images have made the rounds on social media depicting dozens of Palestinians having Iftaar (breaking of fast) on the rubble of their destroyed homes. As the Israeli aggression intensifies in Gaza and the West Bank, today marks the fourth day of Ramadaan in Palestine.

Speaking to VOC News, the President of the National Association of Human Rights Defenders on Al Khalil and Ibrahimi Mosque, Badee Dwaik, said Palestinians are still living in fear every day as their freedom of movement is highly restricted by the Israeli occupation forces.

“It is difficult to reach the Mosques for Taraweegh (Ramadaan night prayer) because the Israeli soldiers invade the streets, neighbourhoods, and Mosques, so we cannot make the Taraweegh comfortably,” explained Dwaik.

There is no freedom of worship and movement, said Dwaik, as the soldiers are intimidating people in the street every single night and day.

“The first day of Ramadaan, a lot of soldiers invaded my neighbourhood, and the displaced people in the tents. The soldiers come into the tents and damage the people’s belongings and even beat them,” detailed Dwaik.

Photo: X/@QudsNen [Illustrative]

