Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

A Palestinian father returns to wife and four day old twin babies only to find them killed in an Israeli airstrike

International, News, VOC NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

By Kouthar Sambo

A video made the rounds on social media, depicting a Palestinian man in distress, Muhammad Abu al-Qumsan, who returned with birth certificates for his twin babies, Aser and Aysel Abu Al-Qumsan, only to find them killed in an airstrike along with his wife, Jumana Abu al-Qumsan.

According to early reports, the new father had just left Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, when he received the daunting call to return to the hospital.

“The father was crying in so much pain while his Palestinian neighbours and friends tried to help him compose himself. As a new father, he must be experiencing so much heartache because their children did not get a chance at life and their days as a family were short-lived,” an analyst and researcher, Dr. Farhin Delawala, explained on VOC’s PM Drive show on Wednesday.

The mother of the children was still in the postpartum recovery phase, she explained and was unable to move or stand up because she had given birth via c-section delivery.

Photo: QudsNen/X

*Feel free to listen further to this as she delves into discussion on this matter


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Copyright © 2024 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.