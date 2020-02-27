Pregnant woman shot in Bonteheuwel dies

Share this article

















By Qudissiyah Kasu

Police are investigating a murder case after the pregnant woman who was gunned down in Bonteheuwel yesterday succumbed to her injuries in hospital. Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the 30-year-old woman was shot at 5.30pm on Wednesday in Terblanche Street. The mother was shot in the chest and back and rushed to hospital, but died along with her unborn twins. Rwexana confirmed that no arrests had yet been made.

The incident is related to an ongoing gang war between the Playboys and the Hard Livings gangs of Bonteheuwel. Ward councillor Angus McKenzie said they’ve been able to calm gang violence throughout that area for some time, but tension has been simmering between thee gangs which has led to multiple murders occurring on a regular basis.

McKenzie implored SAPS to deal with the gang war that has been taking place between the two gangs that led to the lives of three people being lost from December until February. He urged police to increase their efforts to prosecute known gangsters or risk facing an increase in mob justice.

“It is horribly upsetting and disappointing that we cannot manage to police a basic gang war between just two gangs in one small part (of Cape Town). Ongoing murders and gender-based violence is going to start spilling over into more and more vigilante attacks if police do not start taking control.” “There’s also a responsibility on community members that know who these people are to come out with the information. With only a 3% conviction rate, SAPS has a huge task to ensure they are arresting gangsters, that courts are prosecuting (them) and they are not given parole to terrorize communities again,” said McKenzie. “If we do not put a lid on this, it’s going to blow out into a situation that none of us want.”

VOC

