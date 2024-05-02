A pro-Palestine children’s colour book that advocates for the struggle of Palestinians is now available

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Amid the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza, causing the world to be up in arms, a pro-Palestine children’s colour book that advocates for the struggle of Palestinians in a fun way is taking the forefront.

Speaking on VOC’s Drive Time show on Wednesday, the illustrator, South African Author, and cartoonist Nathi Ngubane said thousands of Palestinians have lost their lives as a result of the Israeli aggression in Gaza with dozens being displaced. Somehow children need to be aware of the matter.

“We have seen millions of people around the world showing their support to the people of Palestine by taking to the streets. Artists around the world paint beautiful murals, advocating their support for Palestine and depicting Palestinian resistance, and I am inspired by this,” explained Ngubane. “South Africa also approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for Israel’s war crimes in Gaza and having been inspired by all of these acts of solidarity, I have created this activity book to give parents and children a chance to educate themselves about the Palestinian history.”

This is a “colour by number” book, remarked Ngubane, as it provides the best chance for children to learn and feel as though they are actively involved in something.

The book outlines the history of Palestine, details Ngubane, the story of the Nakba (catastrophe) as well as the occupation.

“The colour book also highlights certain Palestinian activists and writers. the book cover draws inspiration from the culture, fauna, and flora of Palestine,” he detailed.

South Africa has always shown immense support to the people of Palestine, and therefore the book features a black South African child with Handala, which is a significant symbol and personification of the Palestinian people and their freedom for justice,” reiterated Ngubane.

Photo: Supplied