A sneak peek into the weekend crime overview

By Kouthar Sambo

Western Cape police are investigating two murder cases following the killing of two off-duty police Sergeants. In one incident, a 36-year-old police sergeant based at the Elsies River police station was approached by a gunman while sitting in his vehicle. The gunman fired several shots at the driver.

In another unrelated incident, a 43-year-old Sergeant from Nyanga was with friends in Mandela Park in Cape Town, when a gunman shot and killed him. It is believed to be a robbery-related incident, and the gunmen are yet to be identified.

Meanwhile, Western Cape police arrested a 35-year-old man on charges of kidnapping and business robbery last week Friday, 9th June, in Delft. However, three other individuals managed to escape on foot, evading arrest.

Speaking on Voice of the Cape’s (VOC) breakfast show this morning, Research assistant Varsha Patel said that it is rather “interesting” how kidnapping syndicates are feeding off each other.

Patel went on to highlight the distinction between kidnapping for ransom by local Cape Town groups and kidnapping by mega syndicates based in Mozambique.

“Their target seems to be rich Muslim businessmen of Indian descent. What interests me is how the criminals learn from each other, and kidnapping seems to be a business model with a good opportunity,” said Patel.

It goes without saying that South Africa has become a hotspot for international criminals. The Bulgarian incident in Constantia is indicative of this. The question, therefore, arises: Is enough being done to not only curb the surge of crime on a local scale but also on an international level?

Other than a lack of resources within the police force, explains Patel, South Africa requires more than police intervention.

“I certainly do not think enough is being done, as there is always the potential for more. We can expect crime to escalate, especially organized crime. My feeling is that it requires a long-term plan, involving far more than just the police,” reiterated Patel.

