A study reveals that more than 1000 Palestinian children were murdered by the Israeli occupation forces

By Kouthar Sambo

Based on a study released by human rights organizations, Israel has murdered more than 1,000 children over its five successive wars in the besieged Gaza Strip, said human rights groups yesterday.

The study revealed that the majority of the children were killed by “Israeli warplanes and US products,” and further stated that there had been, “five rounds of aggressions launched by Israel on Gaza over the last 15 years, in which more than 1,000 children were killed and hundreds injured with permanent disabilities.”

The study went on to say that the deaths of dozens of Palestinian children was as a result of the 17-year-long blockade.

The research criticized the Israeli authorities for negligence to include Palestinian minors in their list of targets. United Nations (UN) figures, however, revealed that 315 minors were murdered in late 2008 by Israeli occupation during a 22-day raid on the Gaza Strip. Additionally, the data showed that Israel’s 2014 onslaught against Gaza led to 546 minors who were reportedly killed by the occupation.

In 2021, 72 minors died during the 11-day aggression, which led to most of them losing their lives in missile attacks on their houses.

Source: Unsplash