A year after July riots, no justice for the 237 people murdered

The data also reveals that the biggest number of murders were recorded in Phoenix and Umlaz,i with Phoenix recording 32 violent killings and Umlazi 23.

They were followed by Pinetown, where 13 murders were recorded, then Verulam with 12, Inanda 11, Sydenham 10, Chatsworth nine, Pietermaritzburg nine and Greenwood Park with eight.

In Gauteng the highest number of killings took place in Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg with 18 and 15 people dead respectively and five in Sedibeng.

According to both KZN and Gauteng death reports, there were 304 deaths registered in that period. This contradicts the number of 354 reported. Between the two provinces, 61 inquest cases have been opened to establish the causes of the deaths of 30 people in KZN and 31 in Gauteng.

There are also six cases of culpable homicide being investigated in KZN. A year on, families who lost their loved ones have found no justice.

In May, police minister Bheki Cele told parliament that 36 people had been arrested for their alleged roles in the murder of 35 people and that 31 people had been arrested for attempted murder in Phoenix.

“The July 2021 unrest that engulfed SA posed a serious security threat to the country’s economy and highlighted some security gaps in intelligence-driven collaboration between the private security industry and other government law enforcement agencies,” said Cele.

He said police had dealt with the July unrest decisively. This was despite an expert panel into the unrest appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa finding that police had failed to stop the riots and looting.