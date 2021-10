Share this article

















The Automobile Association (AA) has called for an urgent Parliamentary Inquiry into the operational and financial affairs of the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

The AA says the inquiry is necessary and overdue as the RTMC has failed to fulfil its mandate.

The Association’s Layton Beard says the RTMC had a surplus of nearly 262-million rand last year.

He says any attempt by the Corporation to raise the cost of licences should be frowned upon.

VOC