Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

AA to request clarity around impact of gov levies’ on fuel price following latest spike

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Economist say that the countries pporests citizens will be worst affected by the latest, and most drastic, fuel price hike.

It comes as Diesel went up by a record R1.48 a litre, illuminating paraffin jumped by a staggering R1.45 a litre, and petrol rose by R1.21 a litre for the inland price at the pumps. At R19.54 cents, it falls just short of R20 per litre.

Economist Professor Bonke Dumisa says the price of diesel and petrol was linked to the price of crude oil internationally, and had nothing to do with the country’s political landscape. Dumisa noted it is South Africa’s largest fuel price hike to date, adding that another is expected year end.

The Automobile Association (AA)’s spokesperson, Layton Beard, warned this would be disastrous for consumers across the board. He  added that the AA will push for answers on how government levies are incorporated into the fuel price.

VOC


Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.