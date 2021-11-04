AA to request clarity around impact of gov levies’ on fuel price following latest spike

Share this article

















Economist say that the countries pporests citizens will be worst affected by the latest, and most drastic, fuel price hike.

It comes as Diesel went up by a record R1.48 a litre, illuminating paraffin jumped by a staggering R1.45 a litre, and petrol rose by R1.21 a litre for the inland price at the pumps. At R19.54 cents, it falls just short of R20 per litre.

Economist Professor Bonke Dumisa says the price of diesel and petrol was linked to the price of crude oil internationally, and had nothing to do with the country’s political landscape. Dumisa noted it is South Africa’s largest fuel price hike to date, adding that another is expected year end.

The Automobile Association (AA)’s spokesperson, Layton Beard, warned this would be disastrous for consumers across the board. He added that the AA will push for answers on how government levies are incorporated into the fuel price.

