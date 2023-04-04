AA unveiled as Bolt’s new emergency service provider

Share this article

E-hailing platform Bolt has announced a partnership with the Automobile Association (AA) to provide assistance in medical and security emergencies.

Nearly two weeks ago, law graduate and Bolt driver Euston Mnguni was shot dead in an apparent hijacking in Noordwyk, Midrand.

Police believe he was shot while dropping off criminals masquerading as clients.

Bolt on Tuesday confirmed the AA would be its new emergency response services provider and would provide assistance through the e-hailing platform’s app.

“This feature will enable drivers and passengers to connect quickly and easily 24/7 to private armed response teams and private emergency medical rescue if they are involved in any medical or security emergency while on a Bolt ride, at no cost.”

Bolt spokesperson Takura Malaba said the partnership aimed to “prioritise the safety of our driver and passenger community”.

“Our commitment to safety is unwavering, as evidenced by our ongoing investment in platform development and safety measures. We also work with like-minded partners to enhance safety on our platform and we are delighted to partner with the AA,” Malaba added.

AA South Africa CEO Willem Groenewald said: “Like Bolt, we seek to partner companies and organisations who share a commitment to the personal safety of their workforce and the people they serve.

“We are delighted to be associated with an incredible brand such as Bolt and believe this collaboration will ensure not only enhanced driver safety but will also provide more peace of mind to passengers who can easily access emergency services from their phones if and when they need them.”

The AA’s emergency response services can be accessed through the SOS button located within the app’s safety toolkit feature.

Source: TimesLIVE