Aaron Mokgehle elected mayor of Lephalale Local Municipality

Limpopo’s Lephalale Local Municipality has a new mayor. African National Congress (ANC) councillor Aaron Mokgehle was elected during a council meeting.

Mokgehle is the fourth mayor since the 2021 municipal elections. He replaces his fellow ANC councillor, Louisa Shongwe who resigned last week.

There has been instability in the municipality due to political infighting among ANC councillors over the party’s preferred mayoral candidate.

The ANC spokesperson in the Waterberg region, Seraka Mapeka, says they are satisfied that the political squabbles between the party’s councillors have been resolved.

“As the African National Congress in Waterberg, we would like to take this opportunity and congratulate comrade Aaron Mokgehle on his election as the new mayor of Lephalale municipality. But equally, we must take this opportunity again to commend the party caucus of Lephalale for being able to iron [out] their issues and also to toe the party line,” adds Mapeka.

Source: SABC News