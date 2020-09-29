Abandoned baby found on Cape Town station deck

Share this article

















Police in Cape Town are searching for a woman who had abandoned a baby behind a container on the Cape Town station deck on Wednesday, September 23. A homeless man watched the incident unfold and reported it to police.

Police Service spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said: “According to reports an abandoned baby boy found by an informal trader on Cape Town station deck on the northern side of the deck at approximately 2.45pm” he said via a statement. “An assessment was done by provincial ambulance services and the baby taken to a nearby medical facility for further examination and treatment.” The abandoned baby is a boy.

If you have information regarding the baby’s parents please contact the police urgently.

On September 2, a 17-year-old girl from Plettenberg Bay appeared in the Knynsa Magistrate’s Court for abandoning a newborn baby girl. She was faced with charges of child neglect as well as child abandonment.

“The abandoned coloured baby girl, estimated to be about a week old, was discovered by a passer-by in the bushes near Green Street, Knysna who brought the baby to the Knysna SAPS Community Service Centre,” Southern Cape police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said at the time.

The baby was transferred to a local hospital, where she received medical treatment. Police officers tracked her mother down by checking the admissions to Knysna Hospital maternity ward.

Source: Cape Town ETC