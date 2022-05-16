‘Abducted’ bank manager rescued after dramatic car chase, ransom money recovered

Police in Polokwane arrested two suspects and rescued a regional bank manager allegedly abducted while jogging at the weekend and held for ransom.

Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the 56-year-old went on a jog at about 9am on Saturday when he was abducted not far from his home in Welgelegen on the outskirts of the city.

Mojapelo said the abductors contacted the victim’s relatives and demanded a substantial sum of money in return for his safe release.

“The matter was reported to the police and detectives from the provincial investigation unit, crime intelligence and organised crime unit, tactical response team joined by hostage negotiators started investigations and gathered all the information in a bid to rescue the victim.

“The ransom money was dropped off at the agreed pick-up point. The suspects came, driving in two BMW motor vehicles, white and black in colour, and fled after picking up the money with the victim still inside one of their vehicles.”