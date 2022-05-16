‘Abducted’ bank manager rescued after dramatic car chase, ransom money recovered

LOCAL
Police in Polokwane arrested two suspects and rescued a regional bank manager allegedly abducted while jogging at the weekend and held for ransom.
Mojapelo said the abductors contacted the victim’s relatives and demanded a substantial sum of money in return for his safe release.
“The matter was reported to the police and detectives from the provincial investigation unit, crime intelligence and organised crime unit, tactical response team joined by hostage negotiators started investigations and gathered all the information in a bid to rescue the victim.
“The ransom money was dropped off at the agreed pick-up point. The suspects came, driving in two BMW motor vehicles, white and black in colour, and fled after picking up the money with the victim still inside one of their vehicles.”
The two suspects, aged 25 and 28, who were in hospital under police guard, will appear in the Polokwane magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of abduction, extortion and attempted murder.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe lauded the team for a well-co-ordinated operation that led to the rescue of the victim and arrests.
“We appeal to members of the community to come forward with any information that can assist in the apprehension of the remaining suspects,” she said.
Source: TimesLIVE