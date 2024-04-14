Abdullah Ibrahim honoured with award in Cape Town

Share this article

South African Jazz Legend and international sensation, Abdullah Ibrahim, has been honoured with the Van Toeka Af Living Legends Recognition Series award in Cape Town. This marks the seventh edition of the Series.

It’s an initiative the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture has bestowed on accomplished local artists.

Previous recipients include Professor Pitika Ntuli, Dr James Matthews, Dr John Kani, Dr Madala Kunene, the late Dr Madosini Mpahleni and Dr Peter Magubane.

The event to honour him coincides with a series of performances planned for Cape Town, Gauteng and New York during this month.

Born in Cape Town in 1934, formerly known as Dollar Brand, he has not lost any of zeal, zest and verve at the piano stakes.

The South African pianist and composer spent most of his adult life in exile, honing his trade.

But his music career, spanning about 70 years, reflects many of the musical influences of his childhood.

It has often been said South African artists are being neglected and are only remembered after they have passed on, often as paupers.

Zizi Kodwa the Sports, Arts and Culture Minister says, “The Van Toeka Af initiative is to recognise legends such as Dr. Abdullah Ibrahim, these legends who have made an immense contribution through their musical journey to arts to culture in the past they were not recognised and it’s good sometimes they are celebrated across the Atlantic not back home .”

The initiative, which recognises and acclaims South Africa’s living legends in the creative and cultural sectors, will honour more Cape Town musos in the coming months.

Source: SABC News