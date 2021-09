Share this article

















A young man was killed yesterday after being struck by two light motor vehicles at the Imam Haron and Hamilton intersection in Lansdowne, in the Western Cape.

Paramedics arrived to find the man lying in the middle of the road. An off-duty ER24 medic and a nurse started administering CPR. ER24 spokesperson, Russel Meiring, says despite the medics best efforts, the man succumbed to his injuries.