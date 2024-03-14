Accused in Joslin Smith’s disappearance abandon bail application

Share this article

Three accused in Joslin Smith’s disappearance have abandoned their bail application, while charges against the fourth accused have been withdrawn at the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court in Saldanha Bay, Western Cape.

The six-year-old girl’s mother Kelly Smith and her boyfriend Jacquen Appollis are among the accused. They are charged with trafficking for exploitation and abduction.

The Magistrate confirmed the postponement for further investigation into the whereabouts of the child.

The mother and the two accused will remain in custody.

The child went missing from her home in the Middelpos informal settlement three weeks ago.

Earlier, police used stun grenades and tear gas to disperse a large crowd that had gathered outside court.

Source: SABC News