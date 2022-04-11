Accused in Senzo Meyiwa’s murder in court on Monday

Share this article

The five men accused of orchestrating the murder of former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain, Senzo Meyiwa, will appear in court on Monday.

After numerous delays and changes in their legal representation, the trial is expected to begin on Monday at the High Court in Pretoria.

Eight years after the five men allegedly killed Meyiwa at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s home in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, they deny any involvement, however the defence team is set to bring a special plea.

Meyiwa’s brother Sifiso says they have been facing threats.

He says, “They are trying to threaten me, even Advocate Teffo is also receiving threatening phone calls, they are afraid of what’s going to happen in court.”

AfriForum’s Gerrie Nel on the case

Head of AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit, Advocate Gerrie Nel, says Meyiwa’s family feels like they’re a step closer to closure regarding who killed the soccer star.

Nel is representing the family and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is prosecuting.

The five accused Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokozeni Maphisa and Sifokuhle Ntuli in the case face charges of murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of firearms without a license, and possession of ammunition.

Nel says the mastermind in the case has still not been arrested.

“They decided on a specific strategy, to prosecute the people that they have. Having seen some of the statements, I might have not prosecuted these people, but added the mastermind, but I do understand why they decided to do that now. And I do hope that it will become clear as soon as we start with this trial, that it was definitely not a robbery that went wrong,” says Nel.

The case begins on the heels of a limited documentary series charting the events of the fateful night when Meyiwa was killed.

Source: SABC News