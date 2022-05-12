Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Accused parliament arsonist, Zandile Mafe back in court

LOCAL

Alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe is expected to appear at the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court today following the January torching of the national Parliament.

The state alleges that he broke into parliament with intent to commit terrorism and theft.

He’s also facing charges of arson and other additional charges of terrorism. The state had asked for a six week postponement at the last appearance as the forensic investigation had not been completed.

Mafe was arrested shortly after the fire broke out at Parliament on January the 2nd.

He is also awaiting a High Court decision on his appeal for failure to be granted bail.

VIDEO | Parliament fire accused court case postponed for further investigations :

Source: SABC


