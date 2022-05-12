Action must be taken against SOEs that owe SIU money: Breytenbach

LOCAL
Democratic Alliance MP, Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach, says action must be taken against government departments and state-owned entities which owe the Special Investigating Unit large sums of money.
Briefing the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services on Wednesday, the head of the SIU revealed that over half-a-billion rand in debt is owed, posing a risk to the unit’s financial stability.
Breytenbach says the SIU needs to be paid for the investigations it conducted on government’s behalf.
“The office of the SIU is a semi-government department and so they just ignore them because there really are no consequences for no paying them. In the past the SIU has written off these amounts and now the amount is so staggeringly high that it can’t be ignored. Action must be taken as it is a huge amount and of course it is going to impact on the abilities of the SIU to do very good work on their investigations.”
Government departments, state entities owe SIU half a billion rands