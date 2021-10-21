Activist appeals to SA to continue support for Palestinian plight

Share this article

















Activist Muna El-Kurd and her entourage were in Sea Point Promenade in Cape Town this morning to continue her advocacy for Palestinian liberation. Amid an unusual police presence, dozens of people, including members of the press, gathered near the iconic sunglasses as the activist thanked South Africans for continuing to back Palestine’s fight for justice.

Although she expressed gratitude for the support being shown, El- Kurd emphasized that the struggle does not start and end with her, adding that every individual suffering in Palestine deserves recognition. The 23-year-old pointed to six Palestinians currently in administrative detention, undertaking a hunger strike- one of which entered their 100th day today. She says their plight goes beyond her hometown of Sheikh Jarrah and is one that needs to be properly understood, adding that the awareness must continue.

El-Kurd further urged citizens to refrain from supporting political parties who are aligned with the illegitimate state of Israel, who she describes as being “complicit in the war crimes being committed against the Palestinians”, including forced removals. This in response to a question around voting for parties who fail to reject the Israeli regime.

She further expressed hope that the South African government will implement practical steps against Israel, including putting pressure on the international community such as the African Union to rebuke its ongoing human rights abuses.

El Kurd is expected to take centre stage at the Blackpool soccer field in Salt River this evening at 6pm, which will be live streamed on VOC’s airwaves. It comes ahead of her in studio appearance on Drive Time after 5pm. A series of talks will also be held at UCT tomorrow.

VOC