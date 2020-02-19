Activists, parents plead with suspect to disclose Tazne’s whereabouts

Share this article

















Anti-crime activists and community members have pleaded with the suspect in the Tazne Van Wyk case to disclose her whereabouts. A person of interest, Mohiden Pangaker, 54, was arrested in Cradock on Monday after he evaded police for ten days. He was the last person seen with Tazne on 7 February, when they were in a taxi on their way to Parow station. The eight-year-old girl is still missing and her parents are in a state of complete distress.

“We are glad that there is progress in the case…it is a huge breakthrough that has been made. We are anxiously waiting for him to be interrogated and waiting for the outcome of the interrogation. We hope that he will share information about Tazne whereabouts,” said Ravensmead CPF, Zelda Trantaal.

Tazne was last seen by her father wearing a white and red top and red shorts at the time of her disappearance. She is 1.5 m tall and is described as having a slender figure and small nose, she has a missing tooth in her upper jaw. She also has a small scar on her left hand due to a recent operation she had. She has brown eyes and black braided hair.

“I was informed of an unconfirmed report from a source, who says that the suspect was arrested on the breaking of his parole not on the search of Tazne van Wyk. He was arrested due to breaking a condition on his parole. Apparently, Mohidien will be transported to Worcester on Thursday, 20 February. This is where he served his sentence, I am not sure about his appearance at Cradock court. I have been trying to get hold of the investigating officer but no avail,” said Trantaal.

Trantaal said they have run out of ideas in searching for the missing girl. She said that they were searching for him around Parow, but he was found in Cradock which is 806,4 km away from where Tazne disappeared. No one went out yesterday to search for Tazne due to the arrest of Pangaker.

“The trauma has increased due to Mohidien being arrested and no results have come from his arrest. The whereabouts of Tazne is still unknown, the mother had some stomach-ache due to stress of the unknown. She thought that Mohidien being arrested would confirm the child’s whereabouts. I have arranged for a counsellor to see the parents of Tazne so that they can speak out,” said Trantaal.

There have been other reports going around on social media as well as newspapers that Pangaker’s relatives have called him and that told them he does not know the whereabouts of Tazne.

However, police cannot reveal all the information they have on the case. The investigating officer has come often to the parents and asked them various questions regarding the disappearance of Tazne.

“I am grateful that he was arrested, I hope that he talks and that it will happen soon so that Tazne can be found. I urge the public to refrain from speculating the whereabouts of Tazne. Speculating about her whereabouts can result in the truth being turned around,” said Trantaal.

VOC

Share this article

















Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments