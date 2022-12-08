Activists protest against TotalEnergies proposal

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

“Community leadership have taken time out of their busy schedules to make the public aware that TotalEnergies is about to risk our oceans by trying to get a permit to drill for oil and gas offshore.”

This is according to Green Connection Strategic Leader, Liz McDaid who was at one of the nine locations, of the nationwide protest, Lakeside, on Wednesday. The Green Connection together with other environmental organizations and activists protested the proposed oil exploration of TotalEnergies.

“We are calling for Total to end the offshore oil and gas searching and exploitation not only because of the devastation that it will cause for marine life but more importantly the livelihoods of the most affected frontline communities who depend on small-scale fishing,” said Gabriel Klaasen from Project 90 by 2030.

The aim of these protests was to make the public aware of the government’s and oil industries’ lack of caring about the climate crisis. According to a memorandum by Green Connection and XR South Africa they expect a written response from TotalEnergies by December 14, that the company will cease any further association with the exploration. If TotalEnergies do not respond, the organizations will begin taking sustained and disruptive actions against the company which might lead TotalEnergies to the same fate as Shell.

