Additional month for public to comment on City of Cape Town’s housing allocation policy changes

Members of the public have an additional month to comment on the proposed changes to the City of Cape Town’s housing opportunities allocation policy (2015, the city said on Sunday.

“The proposed changes aim to expedite certain decision-making processes and further enhance allocation fairness and transparency. The comment period, which opens on 22 June 2020, will close on 21 July 2020,” the city said in a statement.

The proposed changes to the policy related to the selection of qualifying beneficiaries and the allocation of various types of state-subsidised housing opportunities. These included breaking new ground (BNG) houses, council rental housing, and the upgrading of informal settlements programme (UISP).

It should be noted the housing allocation process as outlined in the policy was strictly controlled and transparent, and was in line with various human settlements-related laws and policies in place.

“As a city, we are mindful of the acute need for housing opportunities across the metro. We have to ensure that we look at the housing market and that our policies reflect the conditions on the ground. The needs of our residents must be identified by city officials and interested and affected parties and must be reflected in our policies,” mayoral committee member for human settlements Malusi Booi said in the statement.

“For instance, we are proposing that the income bracket when applying for council rental housing is increased from R10,000 to R15,000 per month as a response to the need for affordable housing in Cape Town. This is also to align with the national affordable rental housing programme.

“We have also proposed that anti-social behaviour, including gangsterism and drug dealing, are taken into account when someone applies for a transfer of tenancy within council rental housing. This is an effort to make council housing safer for our residents.

“Given the complex housing context, it is important that when state-subsidised housing opportunities are available, our policies ensure that qualifying beneficiaries who are registered on the city’s housing needs register are empowered with housing opportunities and benefit from a fair and transparent process. Clear policy also expedites the provision of housing opportunities,” Booi said.

Information about the policy and public participation process is available on www.capetown.gov.za/Haveyoursay. The city’s public participation unit will assist people who cannot read or write, people with disabilities, and people from disadvantaged groups unable to submit written comments to have their views or recommendations recorded and submitted to the city. “Please contact Zandile Mahlasela at 021-400-5501 for assistance,” the statement said.

