Advocate Muhammad Abduroaf shares his legal perspective on the MJC’s constitution

By Kouthar Sambo

Following the successful settlement of an interdict brought against the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) with President Sheikh Irafaan Abrahams, the MJC hosted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) yesterday.

The settlement has resulted in the President being suspended until the next Presidential election, which is scheduled to take place between the 15th of December 2023 and the 15th of December 2024. A disciplinary action will ensue.

Speaking on VOC’s Sunday Live show earlier this morning, Advocate Muhammad Abduroaf, further shared his perspective on the matter and emphasized the importance of transparency.

“A public organisation like the MJC, representing the Muslims in the Western Cape must exercise transparency. It would be wrong for me to say that an organisation does not have issues. If they were hiding these issues away from the public and failed to bring it into the public realm, then it would be a major problem. But since social media is taking the forefront, people are more informed about what is happening in the community and our leadership,” “It is unfortunate that this is happening, but in the same breath, we are lucky to know that something is happening, and they are working on resolving it,” reiterated Advocate.

Photo: VOCfm